Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / election / 2020 Election News / Tax on rich, legalized marijuana take lead in early ballots (access required)

Tax on rich, legalized marijuana take lead in early ballots (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt November 3, 2020

Arizonans are on track to approve ballot measures to tax the rich to fund public education and legalize adult-use recreational marijuana.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Democratic challenger Mark Kelly, for the U.S. Senate race against Republican incumbent Martha McSally, poses for a photo outside of the Udall Park Main Recreation Center, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (Mamta Popat/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

Kelly takes commanding lead after early votes counted (access required)

After early ballots, Democrat Mark Kelly looks likely to flip Arizona’s second U.S. Senate seat.