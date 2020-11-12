Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / election / 2020 Election News / Ducey loses big with Trump, taxes, legal pot (access required)

Ducey loses big with Trump, taxes, legal pot (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt November 12, 2020

Republican Governor Doug Ducey was able to keep the Arizona Legislature red, but not everything worked out to his benefit, based on unofficial election results.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

irc-redistricting-puzzle

Senate Dem leader selects last partisan IRC member (access required)

Republican Governor Doug Ducey was able to keep the Arizona Legislature red, but not everything worked out to his benefit, based on unofficial election results. ...