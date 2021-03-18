Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / agencies / Secrecy prevails as executions to resume (access required)

Secrecy prevails as executions to resume (access required)

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times March 18, 2021

Arizona is readying to resume executions after nearly seven years, although the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry did not provide reassurances that the medical team or the drugs used would avoid issues that surfaced through litigation leading up to and during the hiatus.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Hammer and gavel on desk

Supreme Court justice to retire (access required)

A Gov. Doug Ducey-appointed Supreme Court justice announced his retirement today, effective April 1, after about three years on the bench, capping a total of 20 years as a judge.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */