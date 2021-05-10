Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Kelli Ward wins in court, GOP election stands (access required)

Kelli Ward wins in court, GOP election stands (access required)

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times May 10, 2021

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge today dismissed one of two lawsuits stemming from the Arizona Republican Party January election, saying the internal affairs of the AZGOP aren’t subject to a court of law.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Wendy Rogers speaks at a fundraiser in Scottsdale in 2014. (Photo by Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Supreme Court to hear lawmaker’s defamation case (access required)

The Arizona Supreme Court will hear the defamation case that stems from Arizona State Sen. Wendy Rogers’ attack ads during her failed 2018 Congressional run.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */