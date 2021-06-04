Quantcast
House to put budget to vote on Monday (access required)

House to put budget to vote on Monday (access required)

By: Julia Shumway June 4, 2021

The Arizona House plans to return Monday morning to pass – or fail – a budget, with or without the Senate, a top House Republican confirmed Friday.

