Senate argues against release of audit records (access required)

Senate argues against release of audit records (access required)

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times July 7, 2021

The Arizona Senate doesn’t have to produce records for its election audit because they aren’t in the physical custody of the chamber, the Senate’s attorney said Wednesday in court.

