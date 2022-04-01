Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Recent news / Feds threaten states over transgender laws (access required)

Feds threaten states over transgender laws (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services April 1, 2022

The Biden administration is warning states that moves to curb the rights of parents of transgender children to get the medical and surgical care they need could violate federal law.

