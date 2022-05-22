Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / State, feds work to protect watersheds (access required)

State, feds work to protect watersheds (access required)

By: Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times May 22, 2022

Wildfires both leave scars in their wake that threaten the rural communities around them with deadly floods and threaten both wildlife habitats and human drinking water that depends on healthy watersheds.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Courts nix candidates, races taking shape (access required)

While signature challenges and people withdrawing their candidacy after filing have led to some shakeups already, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge has just forestalled what could have been a major shakeup in Legislative District 27. 

/* code for tag simpli.fi */