Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Ducey gets COVID-19, won’t visit Arizona border with Pence (access required)

Ducey gets COVID-19, won’t visit Arizona border with Pence (access required)

By: The Associated Press June 13, 2022

Gov. Doug Ducey has tested positive for Covid and won’t attend a planned political event Monday with former Vice President Mike Pence, his spokesman said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

New groundwater management district sought (access required)

A proposal apparently headed to the November ballot would have voters in rural southeastern Arizona decide whether to create a new regulatory district to manage large-scale groundwater use for agriculture in an area where aquifer levels have dropped in recent years. 

/* code for tag simpli.fi */