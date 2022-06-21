Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Bowers testifies Trump pushed him to overturn election results (access required)

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times June 21, 2022

Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers testified to Congress on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani admitted to not having evidence of fraud in the 2020 election. 

