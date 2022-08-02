Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Liguori being edged out in House race, early results show

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times August 2, 2022

A crowded Phoenix district appears to be edging out incumbent Democrat Rep. Sarah Liguori in the Tuesday primary.
