Recent news

Yee takes big lead in GOP race for Treasurer (access required)

By: Jeremy Yurow Arizona Capitol Times August 2, 2022

Incumbent Kimberly Yee is on track to win the GOP primary for Treasurer of Arizona. She has 57.5% of the vote to 25.9% for Rep. Jeff Weninger, R-Chandler, and 16.6% for financial executive Bob Lettieri with over 400,000 votes counted so far.    Whichever Republican advances will face state Sen. Martín J. Quezada in the general election in November. ...
