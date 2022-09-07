Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Editor’s Note

ARIZONA’S BANKING AND FINANCE PLAYERS

The Arizona Capitol Times this month is profiling 17 leaders in banking and finance. This special section marks the third in our 2022 series that looks at some of the state’s most influential professionals in its leading industries. The 17 individuals profiled in the following pages represent a variety of financial institutions and are united by a commitment to excellence. Their hard work is evident in Arizona. Keep an eye out for the next Power List in December that focuses on Hospital and Medical executives.

Executive Editor Gary Grado can be reached at 602-889-7111 or [email protected]

— Gary Grado, Executive Editor
