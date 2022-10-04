Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Afghan refugees, many with uncertain immigration status, struggle with daily life (access required)

Afghan refugees, many with uncertain immigration status, struggle with daily life (access required)

By: Alexia Stanbridge Cronkite News October 4, 2022

Thousands of Afghan refugees who have come to the United States to escape the Taliban over the past two decades struggle with day-to-day tasks like finding jobs, opening bank accounts and getting driver’s licenses.
