Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Wildlife conservation groups sue feds over claims of failure to approve program restoring Mexican wolves (access required)

Wildlife conservation groups sue feds over claims of failure to approve program restoring Mexican wolves (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services October 4, 2022

Wildlife conservation groups are suing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over what they say is the agency's failure to follow federal law in approving a program to restore Mexican wolves to Arizona.
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

abortion, protests, Washington, Roe v. Wade, territorial law, pregnancy, 15 weeks, Brnovich, doctors, Arizona Medical Association, 15 weeks, U.S. Supreme Court, Maricopa County Superior Court

Doctors want judge to rule territorial abortion law applies only to those without medical licenses (access required)

Arizona doctors want a judge to rule that the state's 1864 law banning virtually all abortions applies only to people without medical licenses.