Statewide hotline to support mental health during and after pregnancy
By: Natalie Skowlund Cronkite News
December 21, 2022
Arizona Department of Health Services Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System bipolar disorder depression hotline Instagram LGBTQ maternity Mental health perinatal period perinatal psychiatrist Pregnancy TikTok University of Arizona 4:49 pm Wed, December 21, 2022
Arizona Capitol Times
Mental and behavioral health conditions are also a leading cause of maternal mortality in the U.S. In Arizona, nearly half of all pregnancy-associated deaths are due to mental health or substance use issues, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Dr. Saira Kalia, a perinatal psychiatrist at the University of Arizona College of Medicine, and Dr. Kathryn Emerick, also a perinatal psychiatrist at the University of Arizona, are working to launch a statewide hotline next spring for providers who serve the perinatal population.
