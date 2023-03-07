Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Deanna Pistono Cronkite News March 7, 2023

Doctors often show bias toward autistic adults, demonstrating skepticism about their autistic identity, using ableist language or failing to recognize autistic people may react differently to sensory stimuli like pain, activists say.
