Woman accused of assaulting TSA officers at Phoenix airport

Woman accused of assaulting TSA officers at Phoenix airport

By: The Associated Press April 26, 2023

A woman has been arrested after authorities say she assaulted three Transportation Security Administration officers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. (Photo courtesy of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport via Facebook)

PHOENIX (AP) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting three Transportation Security Administration officers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, according to authorities.

TSA officials said Makiah Coleman, 19, allegedly attacked the officers as she was going through airport security just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers called it an “unprovoked and brazen physical attack” and said the incident caused the closure of the checkpoint, forcing about 450 travelers to go to another checkpoint for their security screening.

Phoenix police were called to the scene and took Coleman into custody. It was not immediately known Wednesday if she had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

TSA officials said two of their officers suffered undisclosed injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment before being released.

What led to the reported attack was unclear and TSA officials said an investigation was underway.

They said any threat, verbal abuse or physical violence toward TSA employees could result in criminal penalties and fines of up to nearly $14,000.


Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

