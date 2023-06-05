fbpx

Wildfire burning near Biosphere 2 science facility in southern Arizona 50% contained

The Associated Press//June 5, 2023

Home>Recent news>

Wildfire burning near Biosphere 2 science facility in southern Arizona 50% contained

Biosphere 2, fire

A wildfire in southern Arizona that's burning about a half-mile (0.80 kilometer) from the Biosphere 2 science facility has been 50% contained, firefighters on June 4, 2023 said. (Photo courtesy of Biosphere 2)

Wildfire burning near Biosphere 2 science facility in southern Arizona 50% contained

The Associated Press//June 5, 2023

ORACLE, Ariz. (AP) — A wildfire in southern Arizona that’s burning about a half-mile (0.80 kilometer) from the Biosphere 2 science facility has been 50% contained, firefighters on Sunday said.

The wildfire broke out Sunday morning northwest of Oracle Junction and north of metro Tucson, Arizona State Forestry officials said.

The fire’s cause wasn’t immediately known and had spread to about 13 acres (5.2 hectares) by Sunday afternoon before being partially contained.

Crews from the State Forestry, Golder Ranch Fire District and Northwest Fire District worked to keep the wildfire from reaching the Biosphere facility.

State Forestry launched single-engine air tankers to assist with suppression.

No evacuations have been ordered at this time, according to authorities.

Biosphere 2 was built between 1987 and 1991 as a way to test the viability of closed ecological systems and human life in outer space. The tests were held twice in the early 1990s.

The facility is owned and operated by the University of Arizona in Tucson.

s
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Content

eating disorders, bulimia, anorexia, BIPOC, LGBTQ

Eating disorders marked by diagnosis, treatment gap for men, women of color

Eating disorders are on the rise in the U.S., including among teen girls. Attention still centers on women, wh[...]

June 5, 2023
light rail, sales tax, transportation, Hobbs

Hobbs negotiating with GOP lawmakers to try to ask voters to extend transportation tax

Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs is directly negotiating with Republican lawmakers who control the Arizona Legislat[...]

June 2, 2023
U.S. Capitol, Vallejo, riots, Jan. 6, 2021, Trump, Arizona, Biden

‘Deeply repentant’ Vallejo gets 3 years for his role in Jan. 6 attack

An apparently contrite Edward Vallejo was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison and three years of super[...]

June 2, 2023
election, Bill Gates

Supervisor Bill Gates says he’s not running for re-election

Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates, who worked to bat down election misinformation and a hostile political [...]

June 2, 2023
Oath Keepers, sedition, Edward Vallejo, sentencing

Oath Keeper who guarded Roger Stone before Jan. 6 attack gets prison

A member of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group who was part of a security detail for former President [...]

June 1, 2023
Tempe Town Lake, lawsuit, police, drowning

Family of man who drowned in Tempe Town Lake files wrongful death lawsuit

The family of a man who drowned in Tempe Town Lake a year ago filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city [...]

May 31, 2023

Featured News

LD26, candidates, Maricopa County, House, Senate, Crews

Crews appointed to fill LD26 House vacancy 

5/6/2023
Hobbs, ADWR, AMAs, Buschatzke

Arizona pauses home development in some parts of Phoenix area 

2/6/2023
late session, sine die, lawmakers, fall, Toma, Petersen, Epstein, Coughlin, Esposito

Rumor of late legislative session floats through capitol

1/6/2023
censure, Chaplik, Harris

More GOP PCs are censuring their lawmakers

1/6/2023
Quezada, Senate committee, rejected

Senate panel rejects former lawmaker over incendiary politics

1/6/2023

Recent News

Legislature

guilty plea, elections, Maricopa County, Iowa, Arizona

Ex-teacher faces possible prison for threatening Rogers

31/5/2023
Bibles, Stahl-Hamilton, House, ethics, members lounge

Ethics panel reviews complaint in Bible brouhaha

26/5/2023
Covid, Senate panel, Shamp, Will Humble

Panelists make outrageous claims in conservative Covid committee 

25/5/2023
court, trial, Hobbs, commission

Senate committee votes to hold Hobbs’ nominee to trial court commission

25/5/2023
LD26, candidates, Maricopa County, House, Senate, Crews

Maricopa County officials hope to fill vacant House seat before Legislature reco[...]

24/5/2023