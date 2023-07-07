fbpx

Inmate can press claim that phone limits hurt right to stay in his kids’ lives

Sydney Carruth Cronkite News//July 7, 2023

Home>courts>

Inmate can press claim that phone limits hurt right to stay in his kids’ lives

A federal appeals court rejected Todd Fries' argument that his conviction on chemical weapons charges should not have been taken into account when he was sentenced for bomb possession.

Inmate can press claim that phone limits hurt right to stay in his kids’ lives

Sydney Carruth Cronkite News//July 7, 2023

WASHINGTON – An inmate who claimed that the federal prison system’s 300-minute-a-month limit on phone calls infringed on his ability to be involved in his children’s lives should get a chance to present his case, an appeals court ruled.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court was wrong to dismiss Kenneth Daniel Tiedemann’s lawsuit for failing to name his new warden as a defendant after he was moved from one prison to another. The appeals court said Monday that the “whack-a-mole” approach relied on by the district court when it dismissed the case was wrong.

The court also rejected an argument from the Bureau of Prisons that Tiedemann’s conviction – on six counts of possession of child pornography – provided “relevant background” in the case and should be included.

The appeals court said Tiedemann should be allowed to amend his suit to name his current warden and present his claim that the phone limits violate his First and Fifth Amendment right to “familial association.” The court also said the Bureau of Prisons will need to show that there is a security reason for limiting inmates’ phone time and for refusing to grant Tiedemann’s request for an exception.

Attorneys for Tiedemann and for the U.S. Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the case. But a prison-rights advocate welcomed the appeals court decision to let Tiedemann have another day in court.

“I think there’s a tendency by the courts to just be somewhat dismissive and in this case, they were swatting at what they thought was a fly and instead he came back … and they recognized the error of the district court and reversed it,” said Donna Hamm, founder and executive director of Middle Ground Prison Reform in Arizona.

Hamm said that pressing a case “takes tenacity and probably a lot of homework in the law library” for inmates like Tiedemann, who originally filed his case on his own.

“Prisoners have an uphill battle no matter what,” Hamm said. “Some of the petitions that are submitted by prisoners are handwritten documents that are difficult to read with poor grammar.”

Tiedemann’s suit said he had unlimited phone time at the private prison facility where he was originally held, and that he spent “an average of 30-45 minutes a day” talking with his three children. That allowed him to play a significant role in their lives, including those of his two oldest sons for whom he was sole caretaker before his arrest.

But when he was transferred to federal prison, first in California and then in Tucson, he was subject to the systemwide 300-minutes-per-month rule, reducing his phone time with his kids to about 10 minutes a day. Tiedemann said that violated his constitutional right to familial association by limiting his ability to parent his children.
Inmates can request additional time from their wardens, but Tiedemann’s request was turned down at both federal prisons. In each case, he appealed to the regional director of the bureau, who agreed with the wardens that Tiedemann had not proved “good cause” for the extra time.

Tiedemann then filed suit, while he was being held in the U.S. Penitentiary in Tucson. Shortly after that, he was transferred to a new prison and alerted the court to that fact, but did not hear back from the court until after his case had been dismissed.

The district court said that Tiedemann’s claim was moot because the wardens he named no longer had authority over him, and it rejected his request to amend his suit, saying he had had “ample time to file an amended complaint” but failed to do so.

The lower court also said Tiedemann could not sue the Bureau of Prisons’ regional director, since only the wardens have the authority to grant exceptions to the phone-time limits.

While the appeals court agreed that the former wardens could no longer be targets of the suit, it said the district court erred when it refused to let him add his current warden as a defendant. It also said that the regional director can be named in the suit, since she oversees a systemwide policy on phone time.

“A prison transfer does not defeat jurisdiction where a prisoner’s injury stems from a systemwide policy,” said U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff, who joined the circuit judges for the case and wrote the opinion.

Rakoff also said the bureau’s request that courts consider Tiedemann’s convictions for possession of child pornography did not bear on the matters at issue in his case – whether he should get more phone time with his children.

“There has been no suggestion that defendants based any part of their decision to deny Tiedemann additional phone time on … a concern that he should not be communicating with his children,” Rakoff wrote. “The undisputed record confirms that Tiedemann continues to have significant contact with his children – including up to 300 minutes per month of phone time.”

Hamm said that courts have ruled in the past the telephone time is a privilege, not a right, and that they can be curtailed as long as a prisoner has another means of communicating with the outside world, typically by writing. But the appeals court noted that Tiedemann’s children live too far away to visit in person and that their “reading and writing skills are unknown.”

“The court seems to be saying here that he does have a constitutional right to the familial contact and communication in his specific case because he’s arguing that it’s with his children,” Hamm said. “They seem to be taking a more expansive view if they rule in his favor.”

For more stories from Cronkite News, visit cronkitenews.azpbs.org.

T
Tags: , , ,

Related Content

arrest, Chandler, Anthonie Ruinard, Maricopa County Sheriff's officials, bonfire pile, first-degree murder

Man arrested in death of teen whose body was found in bonfire pile

A man has been arrested in the death of a teen whose body was found in a bonfire pile in Arizona last month, a[...]

July 6, 2023
lithium, mine, Nevada, Arizona, Biden administration

Court to hear appeal over Biden-backed lithium mine opposed by tribes, environmentalists

A U.S. appeals court will consider challenges Tuesday to a huge lithium mine in Nevada in a case that pits env[...]

June 27, 2023
grand jury, indictment, Mayes, Gates

AG brings charges over election-related threat targeting county supervisor

Attorney General Kris Mayes announced her office filed charges against an Arizona man who allegedly sent a thr[...]

June 20, 2023

Case against ex-Arizona corrections boss in 2022 standoff with officers pushed to July

A judge on Monday postponed until July the case against Arizona's former corrections director in an encounter [...]

June 19, 2023
Maricopa County Durango Jail in South Phoenix is a possible site for a re-entry center for recently released prisoners and an employment center for incarcerated prisoners. (Photo by Paulina Pineda/Arizona Capitol Times)

Death row inmate sentenced for young girl’s death set free

A man who sat on death row, despite the existence of exculpatory evidence, walked free today after 29 years be[...]

June 15, 2023
Native American children, Indian Child Welfare Act, U.S. Supreme Court,

Supreme Court preserves law that aims to keep Native American children with tribal families

The Supreme Court on Thursday preserved the system that gives preference to Native American families in foster[...]

June 15, 2023

Featured News

dentists, Arizona State Dental Board of Examiners

Arizona dental board fails to protect public, hold dentists accountable

7/7/2023
birth control, pharmacy, Hobbs

Women can obtain birth control pills from pharmacist starting this week with som[...]

5/7/2023
migrants, attorneys, border, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Arizona, Texas

Biden administration guaranteed attorney access for migrant screenings, most don[...]

3/7/2023
longest session, House, Senate, sine die

Legislature on track for longest session ever

30/6/2023
workforce, jobs, rural areas, Hobbs

Arizona to create ‘workforce accelerators’ to train residents in rur[...]

29/6/2023

Recent News

Legislature

Ukraine, Bliss, Nguyen, firearms, letter

Phoenix gun deal with Ukraine draws opposition 

6/7/2023
Cano, resignation, House, legislative vacancy

Cano resigns for graduate school at Harvard, creating fifth legislative vacancy [...]

5/7/2023
gender reassignment surgery, Hobbs, Senate Republicans

Senate Republicans’ estimates on number of employees seeking taxpayer-fund[...]

3/7/2023

Former lawmaker, former congressional candidate, party chair vie for LD2 seat

26/6/2023
manufacturing, Hobbs

New law raises cap on funds for infrastructure projects benefitting manufacturer[...]

20/6/2023