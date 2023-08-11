fbpx

August 11, 2023

Digital Edition//August 11, 2023

Home>DIGITAL EDITION>

August 11, 2023

August 11, 2023

Digital Edition//August 11, 2023

<

Related Content

August 4, 2023

August 4, 2023

July 28, 2023

July 28, 2023

July 21, 2023

July 21, 2023

July 14, 2023

July 14, 2023

July 7, 2023

July 7, 2023

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

Featured News

ballots, Cochise County, Stevens, elections

County tailors ballot project to politically connected firm 

10/8/2023
No Labels, political party, Arizona Democratic Party, judge, ballots, election

Judge rejects Dems’ bid to keep No Labels Party off 2024 ballot

9/8/2023
Hobbs, county attorneys, abortion, Planned Parenthood,

Organizations launch bid to try to put abortion rights in Constitution

8/8/2023
Biden, national monument, Republicans, Democrats

GOP, Dems fight over monument designation plan

7/8/2023
Hobbs, TSMC, Taiwan Semiconductor, workplace safety

Hobbs announces new worker safety partnership with TSMC 

4/8/2023

Recent News

Legislature

Finchem, Kern, Gosar must pay former minority leader’s legal fees

10/8/2023
GOP, Petersen, Toma, legislators, courts, GOP, Hoffman, ACLU

Legislative leaders increase intervening in court 

4/8/2023

Lawmakers send bill to ban rental tax to Hobbs

1/8/2023

New Republican senator bashes Freedom Caucus

20/7/2023
election, 2024, legislative races, Republicans, Democrats, House, Senate

Early look at 2024’s competitive legislative districts

20/7/2023