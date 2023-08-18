fbpx

August 18, 2023

Digital Edition//August 18, 2023

Home>DIGITAL EDITION>

August 18, 2023

August 18, 2023

Digital Edition//August 18, 2023

<

Related Content

August 11, 2023

August 11, 2023

August 4, 2023

August 4, 2023

July 28, 2023

July 28, 2023

July 21, 2023

July 21, 2023

July 14, 2023

July 14, 2023

July 7, 2023

July 7, 2023

Featured News

heat state of emergency, Hobbs

Hobbs declares heat state of emergency

11/8/2023
Proposition 400, light rail, Hobbs, Giles, Mesa, Phoenix

Hobbs, mayors celebrate Prop 400 compromise 

11/8/2023
ballots, Cochise County, Stevens, elections

County tailors ballot project to politically connected firm 

10/8/2023
No Labels, political party, Arizona Democratic Party, judge, ballots, election

Judge rejects Dems’ bid to keep No Labels Party off 2024 ballot

9/8/2023
Hobbs, county attorneys, abortion, Planned Parenthood,

Organizations launch bid to try to put abortion rights in Constitution

8/8/2023

Recent News

Legislature

Petersen threatens lawsuit if state elections manual not revised

15/8/2023
social media, Hobbs, investigation, Twitter, Facebook

House panel to examine Hobbs’ social media conduct as Secretary of State 

11/8/2023

Finchem, Kern, Gosar must pay former minority leader’s legal fees

10/8/2023
GOP, Petersen, Toma, legislators, courts, GOP, Hoffman, ACLU

Legislative leaders increase intervening in court 

4/8/2023

Lawmakers send bill to ban rental tax to Hobbs

1/8/2023