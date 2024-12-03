fbpx

New Faces: Vince Leach

Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times//December 3, 2024//[read_meter]

The Arizona Capitol Building. (Photo by Gage Skidmore)

Senator-elect Vince Leach is making his return to the Senate to represent Legislative District 17 after beating past primary opponent and incumbent Justine Wadsack this year. Leach, a business owner, was

Sen. Vince Leach, R-Saddlebrooke

first elected to the House in 2014 and served two terms before securing a Senate seat in 2018, where he stayed until losing his primary to Wadsack in 2022. Leach had kept an eye on finances, working as vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee and as a member of the Senate Finance Committee and the Joint Legislative Budget Committee. During his time in both chambers, he introduced and supported legislation to enact further legislative oversight of the text of citizen ballot initiatives. And in 2022, he sponsored legislation that would have created legislative review of all primary and general election results and empowered the Legislature to reject election results. In his bid to return to the state Senate, Leach branded himself as the “clear conservative choice,” with a focus on border security and lowering taxes. He is set to serve as vice chair of the Senate Finance Committee, and as a member on Regulatory Affairs and Government Reform and Appropriations committees. Leach did not respond to multiple requests for comment. 

