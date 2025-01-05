fbpx

New Faces: Ralph Heap

Reagan Priest Arizona Capitol Times//January 5, 2025

New Faces: Ralph Heap

The Arizona Capitol Building. (Photo by Gage Skidmore)

New Faces: Ralph Heap

Reagan Priest Arizona Capitol Times//January 5, 2025

Ralph Heap

Though Republican Rep. Justin Heap will leave the Legislature for the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office in 2025, his father Ralph Heap will be taking his place as a lawmaker. Heap will serve Legislative District 10 alongside returning Republican Justin Olson. He has been an orthopedic surgeon for over 40 years and received his medical degree from the University of Arizona. In addition to orthopedic surgery, Heap has served several medical missions in more than a dozen countries and also spent time as the team doctor for the Milwaukee Brewers. According to his campaign website, some of Heap’s top issues are securing the border, medical freedom and parents’ rights, among others. Heap previously ran for the state Senate in 2014, but lost in the Republican primary to the incumbent in that seat. During that campaign, Heap was criticized for campaigning against the expansion of Medicaid despite having received more than $130,000 in Medicaid funding as a medical provider. Heap is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. According to his campaign website, Heap enjoys competing in triathlons and playing in a bluegrass band in his spare time. He was not immediately available for an interview for this story. 

