Brian Mee, AASBO executive director, dies

Brian Mee, executive director of the Arizona Association of School Business Officials, had more than 35

Brian Mee

years of experience in the field. Mee died Jan. 17 at Mayo Hospital. He was 66. Mee had been an active member of AASBO for nearly his entire career. He also served one year as president of ASBO International. Part of Brian’s message as ASBO International president was to promote school business officials as not just managers, but as leaders within the educational organization. Mee often touted the importance of leadership and provided insight into what it takes to be a leader. His career included having served as assistant superintendent for business services for Pendergast Elementary School District. AASBO President Francie Wolfe-Baumann praised Mee for his unwavering commitment to the mission of AASBO and that his “genuine care for others shaped the success of countless initiatives, always prioritizing the betterment of school business officials and, ultimately, the students we serve.” She continued: “Beyond his professional accomplishments, Brian will be remembered for his kindness, humor, and ability to connect with everyone he met.” Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 27, at Christ’s Church of the Valley, 7007 W. Happy Valley Road, Peoria.

Tags: Brian Mee, Arizona Association of School Business Officials (AASBO)

Recent News

