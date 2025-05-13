Best of the Capitol 2025 Voting

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By Staff//May 13, 2025//

2025 Best of the Capitol

Your Name(Required)
Vote for your favorite nominees. Please select one from each category
Best Elected Official - Republican
Best Elected Official – Democrat
Best Debater – Republican
Best Debater – Democrat
Best Bill Sponsor
Toughest Bill/Hardest Sell
Best Committee Chair
Best Committee Ranking Minority Member
Best Lobbyist
Best Lobbyist Under 40
Best Government Lobbyist
Toughest Lobbyist To Go Against
Best Lobbying Firm
Best Dressed
Best Capitol/Political Lawyer
Best Political Rising Star
Most Quotable Politico
Best Political Quote
Best Power Broker
Best PR Person
Best PR Firm
Best Social Media Personality
Best Crisis Response and Management
Best Industry Trade & Professional Association
Best Non-Profit Advocacy Group
Best Non-Profit Advocate
Best Political Action Committee
Best Polling Firm
Best Pollster
