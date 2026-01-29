A good election features accuracy of results, Arizonans say in survey

Key Points:

A survey shows a majority of Arizonans value accuracy over speed in election results

Panelists encouraged people and candidates to learn about the election process to understand why results take longer

Some Arizonans said they’re willing to pay a little more in taxes to have a sound election system

Voters will head to the polls for the 2026 midterm elections, but what makes a good election?

The question was part of the Arizona Capitol Times’ Morning Scoop conversation. Sybil Francis, chair, president and CEO of the Center for the Future of Arizona, and Bill Gates, executive director of the Arizona State University Mechanics of Democracy Lab, said education and voters’ priorities are key to a good election. Steve Goldstein moderated the conversation.

“I think the take away really is to look at the data, look at what Arizonans care about and let’s find a way to make sure that we’re able to act on those priorities,” Francis said. “To listen to the kind of more partisan, politicized conversation is maybe one part of reality, but I think another really important reality, is what actually, Arizonans care about and what do they consider to be a good election?”

The most important core principle for Arizonans is accuracy, according to a survey by the Center for the Future of Arizona. About 96% of respondents said every ballot counted and counted accurately is essential.

“Accuracy is what matters, and there are certain things that we have to do to achieve accuracy,” Gates said. “That means that we may have to downplay other things such as speed or even convenience.”

To put it another way, 69% of Arizonans surveyed said voting should be easy and convenient for eligible citizens to vote early, by mail and on Election Day and agreed it was worth it to ensure every voter has a chance to vote, even if it means waiting longer for final results.

In contrast, only 31% said election results should come sooner, even if it means limiting convenient voting options, such as ending ballot drop off a few days before Election Day to speed up results.

The question shows that people like the convenience of the current system, even if it takes longer for results to be called, Gates said. It also raises the point that elections, like many things in politics, involve trade-offs, he added.

A viewer asked if media coverage has unintentionally trained voters to expect results on Election Night and if that expectation contributes to distrust when counting takes longer. Gates said people need to be educated about the process and election workers have to be trusted.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had some candidates over the past few cycles who have said that this must be a sign of some sort of incompetence by our election officials perhaps, or some sort of fraud that’s going on,” he said. “I look to our candidates as much as I look to the media to be more responsible on this and to come meet with the election officials. Find out what the timeline looks like as opposed to frankly speaking about things that maybe they don’t fully understand.”

One “stunning” result from the survey was that 87% of respondents would support increased funding to improve how Arizona elections are run. While Arizonans often hear a lot about cutting taxes, people are willing to pay a little bit more in taxes for things they care about, Francis said.

Gates agreed, adding that they’re willing to invest in great elections and that it would also lead to an improved voter experience.

“Of all the people who work in counties, people in elections are some of the lowest paid. And I know I’m biased here working in the field, but that’s just wrong,” he said. Gates is a former Maricopa County supervisor. “Let’s start paying people who are in elections the money that they deserve for a tough job, that is critical to our democracy.”