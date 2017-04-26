Quantcast
Ex-US Rep. Rick Renzi of Arizona loses yet another appeal

By: The Associated Press April 26, 2017 , 4:37 pm

A federal appeals court has denied the latest request from former U.S. Rep. Rick Renzi for a new trial on corruption charges.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday rejected the former Arizona congressman’s arguments that his 2013 convictions should be set aside because the government didn’t disclose some facts, including that the FBI told a key witness he may be paid in exchange for testimony.

The appeals court upheld a Tucson’s federal judge’s decision that while prosecutors misrepresented the key witness’s financial stake, it would not have changed the trial outcome.

Renzi was released from federal prison in January after serving three years for corruption, money laundering and other charges.

