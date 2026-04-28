Design the Cover Contest presented by Arizona Capitol Times

Calling artists of all ages in the greater Phoenix area!

Your design could be the cover of the special section showcasing our prestigious annual event honoring the people who shape Arizona politics — The Best of the Capitol 2026. This is your chance to leave your mark on one of the state’s most elegant evenings. The print edition will be delivered to Arizona Capitol Times subscribers after the event, and the digital edition will be published on our website at azcapitoltimes.com.

The deadline for entry submissions is May 18, 2026 by end of day.

Read the fine print here. Add your submission here.

Best of the Capitol event details