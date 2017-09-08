AG sues Board of Regents over tuition-setting policies

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is suing the Arizona Board of Regents for not adhering to a constitutional requirement that tuition for residents attending state universities be “nearly as free as possible.”

Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a complaint Friday with the Maricopa Superior Court questioning ABOR’s formula for setting tuition rates, which considers factors he deemed “necessarily incompatible” with the Constitutional goal.

The intent is not to suggest an appropriate rate but rather to question that formula, setting this case apart – at least in Brnovich’s eyes – from a 2007 Arizona Supreme Court ruling that found setting tuition was beyond the court’s power.

Brnovich said ABOR provided the vehicle for the suit when the regents chose to extend in-state tuition to beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which, as was noted in the complaint, is slated to end in six months unless Congress intervenes.

That decision, he said, was enough to give his office standing to question tuition hikes.

“I realize that there is a broader and bigger question here,” Brnovich said. “When we start talking about making education accessible to DACA recipients, the question then becomes why aren’t we working on making it more accessible to everyone. Are we doing something that’s consistent with the Constitution?”

By extending in-state tuition to DACA recipients, according to the complaint, ABOR left the state vulnerable to a federal law that would forfeit the ability to offer a discounted rate to residents and “instead would require all students, regardless of residency, to pay the same tuition charged to out-of-state students.”

ABOR’s goal to make education accessible and affordable to DACA recipients struck the attorney general as “especially perplexing” considering recent tuition hikes.

Brnovich’s office alleges ABOR has raised tuition and fees at public universities 315 to 370 percent in the last 15 years, nine to ten times higher than the rate of inflation in that same period, according to the complaint.

In setting tuition rates, according to the complaint, ABOR considers factors including amounts charged by peer universities in other states and the availability of student loans and financial aid, “essentially concluding that if students can borrow enough money, ABOR is cleared to charge it.”

Further, the complaint alleges the regents have misinterpreted “nearly free” to mean “affordable,” focusing on what families can afford to pay and empowering the board to determine affordability.

And while Arizona’s average tuition at its four-year universities has increased more than 300 percent, according to the complaint, the nationwide average has climbed by about 100 percent.

According to the the suit, tuition increases at Arizona State University, the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University occurred “in lockstep…to prevent any meaningful competition based on price,” which the complaint classified as an abuse of ABOR’s position.

The complaint also leveled criticism at higher tuition rates for students taking fewer credit hours and the imposition of fees for expenditures unrelated to instruction, like athletics and health.

ABOR spokeswoman Sarah Harper said the board had heard of the suit in news stories Friday afternoon but had not yet been served with the complaint. She added ABOR would receive legal advice on the matter during a special meeting Monday.