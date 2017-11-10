Rep. Shooter suspended from chairmanship of prominent committee

After multiple allegations of sexual harassment, Rep. Don Shooter has been suspended from his duties as chairman of the Arizona House’s powerful budget committee.

Arizona House GOP spokesman Matt Specht said Shooter, a Republican from Yuma, has not been removed from the committee, but rather suspended.

Shooter has served as chairman of the House Appropriations committee since January. Before that, he was the chairman of the Senate Appropriations committee.

Over the past few days, eight women have come forward with allegations of harassment and inappropriate behavior, ranging from unwanted touching to sexually charged comments.

House Speaker J.D. Mesnard initiated multiple investigations into the allegations, three of which came from sitting lawmakers.

This morning, Mi-Ai Parrish, the publisher of the Arizona Republic, said Shooter made a remark about items on a sexual bucket list in a professional meeting about public notices.

“Speaker Mesnard has asked Mr. Shooter to step away from the duties of chairman of appropriations,” Specht said.

It’s unclear at this time what the difference between suspension and removal is, particularly since the Legislature is not in session.

“Removed would mean he’s no longer a member of the committee, and suspended means he’s no longer participating in duties as chairman of the appropriations committee until this investigation is concluded,” Specht said.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.