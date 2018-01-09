Pair of lawmakers at odds over display of confederate flag on laptop

Rep. Geraldine Peten, one of only two African American legislators in Arizona, doesn’t enjoy her view from the back row in the House of Representatives, where she can clearly see the Confederate flag displayed on a colleague’s laptop.

Peten, a Goodyear Democrat, is serving in her first legislative session after her appointment to the House in August. On Tuesday, while all House members attended mandatory harassment training, she noticed the flag on the desk of Rep. Todd Clodfelter, R-Tucson, who sits one row in front of her.

And she let her colleagues know she was troubled by what she saw. Amid a discussion led by the Attorney General’s Office on what constitutes a hostile work environment, Peten spoke of the Confederate flag she could clearly see from her desk as a primary example.

“To me it’s intimidating,” she said. “It creates a hostile work environment.”

Peten initially didn’t identify on whose desk she saw the flag, but later told the Arizona Capitol Times it was Clodfelter’s. She said have decided to discuss the matter more at a later date.

Clodfelter said that he looks forward to that conversation, but also said the flag — displayed on his personal laptop, he noted, not his state-issued computer — isn’t going away, and the two lawmakers will have to “agree to disagree.”

“We need to talk more, and we’ve already had a brief discussion and I understand her position, but I also have my position, too,” Clodfelter said. “All my family and ancestry is from the South. And my perspective of the imagery of that particular flag is not the same as hers. So from my perspective, it’s acceptable. From hers, it’s offensive.”

Peten said she’s undecided on whether she’ll file a formal complaint under the House’s harassment policy, under which she could make her case that displaying the flag constitutes a hostile work environment.

Arizona has grappled with Confederate symbols in recent months. Activists have called on Gov. Doug Ducey to take action to remove Confederate monuments from state property following a deadly white nationalist rally in Virginia. Some monuments were also vandalized at the time.

Ducey has resisted, and said he has no interest in removing Confederate monuments from Arizona property.