Home / Featured News / The Breakdown, Episode 16: Strike everything

The Breakdown, Episode 16: Strike everything

By: Katie Campbell April 30, 2018

 

(Photo by Katie Campbell/Arizona Capitol Times)

A crowd of red-clad teachers, students and Red for Ed supporters could be seen from the top of a parking garage near Chase Field as they gathered there on April 26 before marching to the Arizona Capitol. (Photo by Katie Campbell/Arizona Capitol Times)

Tens of thousands of Red for Ed supporters marched on the Capitol last week, and they say they’ll stay out of schools until Gov. Doug Ducey and the Legislature come up with a plan for education that satisfies them.

Beyond today, though, it’s unclear how much longer they’ll hold out.

And while education continues to dominate the conversation, there was more to last week than the walk-out.

Former Republican state Sen. Debbie Lesko is heading to Congress after winning the special general election in Arizona’s 8th Congressional District, but the slim margin by which she won has energized Democrats for this year’s regular election cycle.

Arizona Educators United organizer Noah Karvelis and Arizona Education Association Vice President Marisol Garcia stand with teachers and students at Esperanza Elementary School on April 25, the day before school walk-outs were scheduled to begin statewide. (Photo by Katie Campbell/Arizona Capitol Times)

