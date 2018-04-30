The Breakdown, Episode 16: Strike everything

Tens of thousands of Red for Ed supporters marched on the Capitol last week, and they say they’ll stay out of schools until Gov. Doug Ducey and the Legislature come up with a plan for education that satisfies them.

Beyond today, though, it’s unclear how much longer they’ll hold out.

And while education continues to dominate the conversation, there was more to last week than the walk-out.

Former Republican state Sen. Debbie Lesko is heading to Congress after winning the special general election in Arizona’s 8th Congressional District, but the slim margin by which she won has energized Democrats for this year’s regular election cycle.

