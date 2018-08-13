Behind the Ballot: Toxic

Quantcast
By: Katie Campbell August 13, 2018

 

toxicArizona is no stranger to legislative candidates with baggage, but this election cycle stands out for the number of candidates, namely Republicans, who are seeking office despite their tarnished reputations.

Candidates like Don Shooter who was expelled from the state House just this year and Representative David Stringer who made comments widely condemned as racist want a second chance.

And in a year when promises of a blue wave were already being made, Democrats are practically salivating at the chance to flip the seats these toxic candidates seek.

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds,” “Funky Element” and “Energy” by Bensound.

Issue:

