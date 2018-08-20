Behind the Ballot: It ain’t over til it’s over

Quantcast
By: Katie Campbell August 20, 2018

 

Voters wait in line at dawn to cast their ballot in Arizona's presidential primary election, Tuesday, March 22, 2016, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

The final countdown to primary election night has begun. It’s been a challenging election cycle, complete with a swath of political newcomers, familiar faces with new baggage and a fervent call for change in more than one office. 

Soon we’ll know who the voters favor to get the job done.

But it’s not over until it’s over. The candidates who emerge victorious next week still have tough battles ahead leading up to the general in November. In this final episode of our summer series, our team spotlights the hottest races and predicts which candidates will come out on top. 

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds,” “Funky Element” and “Energy” by Bensound.

