Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / election 2018 / 2018 Election News / Major takeaways from last night’s primary elections (access required)

Major takeaways from last night’s primary elections (access required)

By: Arizona Capitol Times Staff August 29, 2018

In case you missed our coverage of last night’s primary elections, here are the major takeaways.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., addresses supporters during a campaign rally at the New Mexico State Fair Grounds in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2008. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

America remembers the Maverick

America is in mourning. And in John McCain’s home state, the pain was plainly palpable.