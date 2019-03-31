Quantcast
Former Senate president Pierce among three in bid for Stringer replacement (access required)

By: Katie Campbell March 31, 2019

Former Senate President Steve Pierce easily secured a place on the shortlist to replace former Legislative District 1 Rep. David Stringer today. Steven Sensmeier and former Secretary of State Ken Bennett also won nominations by the Yavapai County Republican Committee.

