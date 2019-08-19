Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Ugenti-Rita: Hobbs overstepped authority with elections procedure (access required)

Ugenti-Rita: Hobbs overstepped authority with elections procedure (access required)

By: Ben Giles August 19, 2019

A Navajo Nation lawsuit against the state and several counties now hinges on the adoption of a new election procedures manual drafted by Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

In this July 24, 2014, file photo, Arizona Department of Correction Director Charles Ryan arrives to speak about the review of the execution of Joseph Rudolph Wood, in Phoenix. Arizona officials will no longer administer according to an announcement made Monday, Dec. 22, the two-drug combination used in the nearly two-hour execution of Joseph Rudolph Wood this year. (AP Photo/The Arizona Republic, Nick Oza, File)

Corrections director Charles Ryan announces retirement (access required)

Charles Ryan, the embattled longtime director of the Arizona Department of Corrections, is retiring amid calls for his ouster.