Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / County board starts process to suspend Petersen from office (access required)

County board starts process to suspend Petersen from office (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt October 23, 2019

Maricopa County Assessor and alleged child trafficker Paul Petersen will find out if he is suspended without pay from his elected post when the county board of supervisors votes on October 28.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

ET Rivera, owner of Tres Leches, stands in front of a mural he painted in his coffee shop. (Photo by Dillon Rosenblatt/Arizona Capitol Times)

ET Rivera: No politics in coffee and pastries

Within a mile radius from the Arizona Capitol there is just one cafe that politicos and other capitol dwellers frequent and it is commonly referred to as “the Mexican Starbucks.”