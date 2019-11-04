Quantcast
The Breakdown: Keeping it clean

By: Julia Shumway November 4, 2019

 

Joel Edman, of the Arizona Advocacy Network, speaks during a news conference in Phoenix on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Arizonans for Fair Elections took the first step Wednesday to getting an ambitious set of elections reforms on the 2020 ballot. (AP Photo/Terry Tang)

A new ballot measure aims to make voting easier and take big money out of politics, but its backers, who have been against dark money in the past, won’t commit to turning down dark money for their own campaign. 

And people with disabilities want the state to remove barriers that make voting difficult for them. Instead, they say more keep being added.

