The Breakdown: Keeping it clean

Joel Edman, of the Arizona Advocacy Network, speaks during a news conference in Phoenix on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Arizonans for Fair Elections took the first step Wednesday to getting an ambitious set of elections reforms on the 2020 ballot. (AP Photo/Terry Tang)
A new ballot measure aims to make voting easier and take big money out of politics, but its backers, who have been against dark money in the past, won’t commit to turning down dark money for their own campaign.
And people with disabilities want the state to remove barriers that make voting difficult for them. Instead, they say more keep being added.
rances Willard Munds doggedly lobbied the Arizona Territorial Legislature to recognize women’s right to vote, then turned her attention to winning at the ballot box when the territorial governor objected, fearing it would jeopardize Arizona’s bid for statehood. Months after Arizona finally became a state, the voters – all men – overwhelmingly embraced women’s suffrage.