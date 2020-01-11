Ousted lawmaker accused of child molestation seeks top law enforcement spot in Yavapai County

Embattled former Rep. David Stringer, who was forced to resign last year over criminal charges that he sexually molested children in Baltimore in 1983 were reported, has filed to run for the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office.

The office is currently under the two-decade tenure of Sheila Polk, who as of January 11, has still not filed for re-election. The Yellow Sheet Report, sister publication of the Arizona Capitol Times, reported in September that speculation had surfaced he was interested in the seat, and Stringer announced his intentions Jan. 10 in a Lengthy Facebook post.

“Today I am announcing my candidacy for Yavapai County Attorney,” the post began. Stringer provided talking points for what he intends to run on, which includes public safety and “bring[ing] the criminal justice system in Yavapai County into the 21st century.”

Stringer took a few shots at Polk and the media all while still claiming he was falsely accused of crimes 30 years ago.

He accused Polk of unnecessarily costing taxpayers millions of dollars.

“The policies of the current incumbent have filled our county jail with too many low level, non-violent offenders who are crowding our jail and driving up costs to the taxpayers.”

Neither Polk nor Stringer returned calls for comment.

When speculation surfaced that Polk may not seek re-election in favor of running for Arizona Attorney General, and that Stringer would try for her seat, another County Attorney assured the Yellow Sheet Report Polk would definitely run again, if only to make sure Stringer would not represent the county.

Kurt Volkmer, the Pinal County Attorney, said in September “I know when Stringer was thinking about [running for Yavapai County attorney], Polk absolutely was running,” he said.

Andy Tobin, Arizona Department of Administration director and former lawmaker representing parts of Yavapai County, also confirmed Polk would seek re-election with the assistance of Rep. Steve Pierce, who was appointed to replace Stringer last year. Additionally, Zach Henry, the spokesman for the Arizona Republican Party, said Polk would run, as well.

Polk has won every election since 2000, which was the only year she faced a primary challenger, David Mackey. She has also never faced a general election opponent. Stringer is the only candidate to file paperwork with the Recorder’s Office to date.

During his time in the Arizona House, Stringer made a habit of making racist comments, which is what originally caused other lawmakers to seek his removal and even resulted in dissolving his criminal justice committee, House Sentencing and Recidivism Reform.

Stringer in 2018 said “there aren’t enough white kids to go around” in state schools and called immigration an “existential threat” to the United States at a Yavapai County Republican Men’s Forum.

Amid calls for his ouster, Stringer also faced a State Bar investigation, but it was dismissed after not turning up any misconduct.