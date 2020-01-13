The Breakdown: Let’s talk about sex… ed

The 2020 legislative session is finally here. Hundreds of bills have already been filed, and a Senate committee will start the session debating one of the thorniest issues this year: when, how and what should Arizona children learn about sex.

A GOP senator smarting from the veto of his 2019 income tax deal has turned his attention to property taxes, with a new plan to cut $300 million over three years.

And the next week should bring budgets from the House, Senate, and governor.

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds,” “Funky Element” and “Energy” by Bensound.