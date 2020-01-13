Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / The Breakdown: Let’s talk about sex… ed

The Breakdown: Let’s talk about sex… ed

By: Julia Shumway January 13, 2020

The 2020 legislative session is finally here. Hundreds of bills have already been filed, and a Senate committee willsex-education-620 start the session debating one of the thorniest issues this year: when, how and what should Arizona children learn about sex. 

A GOP senator smarting from the veto of his 2019 income tax deal has turned his attention to property taxes, with a new plan to cut $300 million over three years. 

And the next week should bring budgets from the House, Senate, and governor.

Don’t forget to subscribe to The Breakdown on iTunes and Stitcher.

 

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds,” “Funky Element” and “Energy” by Bensound.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

railroad-3-WEB

The Breakdown: Off the rails

A railroad safety bill that earned one Democratic lawmaker an ominous threat three years ago will be back next year, and the stakes are higher than ever.