Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Education Department blunder puts ESA parent names in hands of group that opposes expansion of voucher program (access required)

Education Department blunder puts ESA parent names in hands of group that opposes expansion of voucher program (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt January 27, 2020

The Arizona Department of Education provided a spreadsheet that inadvertently named every parent with an Empowerment Scholarship Account in the state to a group that widely opposes the program, a likely violation of federal student privacy laws.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

In this Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 photo, Kathy Hoffman, a public school speech therapist, is a Democratic candidate running for superintendent of public education, in Phoenix. Hoffman is running against three-term California congressman Frank Riggs, the founding president of an online charter school. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Hoffman to push ban on English-only learning, expects voucher fight (access required)

The Arizona schools chief expects to have the same impact for the 2020 legislative session as last year, but she’s preparing for at least one education fight she considers as a distraction to the bigger picture.