Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Our 2,000-word story on Ducey’s sanctuary city proposal is now moot. Sorry. (access required)

Our 2,000-word story on Ducey’s sanctuary city proposal is now moot. Sorry. (access required)

By: Gary Grado February 21, 2020

On a few occasions in my stint as Managing Editor of the Capitol Times, I’ve gone home on Thursdays – the day we put the print edition to bed – worried that a change in circumstances will render one of our stories irrelevant. That came true Thursday in a big way, and it was too late to stop the presses.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

The Statue of Justice - lady justice or Iustitia / Justitia the Roman goddess of Justice

Board recommends mercy for ex-agency boss, man convicted of murder (access required)

The Arizona Board of Executive Clemency has recommended a reduced sentence for a man serving a life sentence for a 1969 murder and pardons for a former state agency head convicted of a procurement violation and a man who was part of an armed robbery almost 20 years ago.