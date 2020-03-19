Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Ducey call on National Guard, orders some businesses to close (access required)

Ducey call on National Guard, orders some businesses to close (access required)

By: Andrew Nicla March 19, 2020

After being criticized for the state’s pace in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Doug Ducey announced a handful of new actions Thursday to combat the spread of the virus.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

depositphotos_221586208_xl-2015

Opioid deaths, overdoses on the rise despite states efforts to curb crisis (access required)

Two years after Gov. Doug Ducey called a special session to fast-track the Arizona Opioid Epidemic Act, more Arizonans are overdosing and dying from opioid-related overdoses now than any time since the state started recording those figures.