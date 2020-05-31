Ducey places Arizona under statewide emergency following protests

Gov. Doug Ducey today declared a sweeping statewide emergency and imposed an 8 p.m. curfew that will last at least one week.

As part of the declaration, Ducey also expanded National Guard mobilization to “protect life and property throughout the state.”

Ducey imposed the curfew soon after promising a more aggressive approach by law enforcement to the protests that engulfed major cities in Arizona and elsewhere in the country.

On Twitter, the governor wrote that the emergency declaration gives law enforcement an “additional tool to prevent the lawlessness we’ve seen here and in cities nationwide.”

Ducey said people who are “planning to riot, loot or cause damage and unrest” are subject to arrest.

It’s unclear how law enforcers will differentiate between a plan to protest and a plan to cause damage and “unrest,” a broad term that could encompass all kinds of activities, potentially including actions protected under the First Amendment. Interpretation of Ducey’s tweet could hinge on whether “cause damage and unrest” go hand in hand – meaning people plan to both cause damage and unrest – or whether planning “unrest” alone constitutes an arrestable offense.

“Our office will continue to communicate with local law enforcement to provide whatever resources we can,” he said.

Earlier today Ducey said he won’t tolerate looting and violence, and praised law enforcers’ “more aggressive approach” to confront the protests that erupted following the deaths of two African-American men at the hands of police.

In that earlier announcement he said he would consult with city leaders on a plan to move forward and this was that plan.

“Now, more needs to be done, in more places around the state, to protect law and order and public safety. The looting and violence we saw last night, especially in Scottsdale, simply cannot be tolerated. And it won’t be,” he said earlier today. “Destruction of property does not qualify as freedom of expression.”

The protests continue amid a pandemic that has resulted in more than 900 deaths so far in Arizona. Ducey said on May 28 that he does not plan to issue another stay-at-home order for COVID-19 reasons. But this is a different situation entirely.