Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Left, right seek limit to immunity in police brutality cases (access required)

Left, right seek limit to immunity in police brutality cases (access required)

By: Julia Shumway June 5, 2020

If you or a family member has been injured in an auto accident or diagnosed with mesothelioma, a barrage of television ads will remind you that you can sue. But if a police officer shoots you, sics a dog on you or breaks into your house, you probably have no case. That’s thanks to the decades-old ...

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Voting ballot box isometric vector icon with paper sheet

2018 law bars candidates from free association, Democrats say (access required)

Candidates running with public funding through the Clean Elections program say a new voter-approved state law that prohibits them from paying political parties for services ...