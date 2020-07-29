Quantcast
Suspected arsonist arrested in Democratic Party HQ fire (access required)

Suspected arsonist arrested in Democratic Party HQ fire (access required)

By: Arren Kimbel-Sannit and Dillon Rosenblatt July 29, 2020

Phoenix police arrested a former Democratic Party volunteer July 29 in connection with the fire that consumed much of the party’s headquarters in central Phoenix on July 24, the police department announced.

