Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / election / 2020 Election News / Republicans hope to change the tide in LD 4 (access required)

Republicans hope to change the tide in LD 4 (access required)

By: Arren Kimbel-Sannit September 4, 2020

Gerae Peten is used to working with her back to the wall.  It’s a mindset she shares with many of her Democratic colleagues in the state Legislature. Years of subordination to Republican rule can do that -- as can the difficulties of slowly chipping away at that majority.  “You always have to run in a paranoid sense,” ...

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

House-Reps-620

Toma, Kavanagh, Kern gunning for House majority leader (access required)

A trio of Republicans are jostling to lead the GOP House majority next year – should a GOP House majority still exist, that is.