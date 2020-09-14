Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Arizona governor gets good, bad marks for virus response (access required)

Arizona governor gets good, bad marks for virus response (access required)

By: Bob Christie, Associated Press September 14, 2020

In early August, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey beamed in the White House as he basked in praise from President Donald Trump for his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. Arizona's response to the virus, Trump said, was a model for other states.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

elective-surgery-414

Arizona hospitals at 83% capacity, elective surgery may stop

In early August, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey beamed in the White House as he basked in praise from President Donald Trump for his handling of ...